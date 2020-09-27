Ada Karl wants busty women to vote for Dorathy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Popular Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ada Karl, has called on all endowed women to make sure they vote for one of their one, Dorathy of Big Brother Naija, and help her win the star prize at stake.

In a show of comradeship, Karl, who has been an active player in Nollywood for over a decade and has produced over 50 movies and worked with the likes of Pete Edochie, Desmond Elliot, Nora Roberts, Mercy Johnson, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Oge Okoye, Tonto Dikeh and Juliet Ibrahim, rallied women who are heavy-breasted, to vote Dorathy to victory. She posted “D’Exploras let’s do this with our full chest.”

Dorathy is one of the housemates still in the reality show. With the likes of Neo, Laycon, Nengi and Vee, still left in the house, Dorathy, who is liked by many because of her heavy-breasted chest, surely needs all the support and mobilization she can get.

Will Ada Karl’s appeal carry water? We will surely know when the winner of the Big Brother Naija, Lockdown, is announced soon.

Vanguard

