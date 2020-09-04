Actress Vera Ngoka loses dad

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Vera Ngoka is bereaved. The actress lost her father to the cold hands of death on August 30, 2020.

According to the screen goddess, her late father named Orisaekezie Christopher Ngoka, Chief Ogbuehi Nnayere Eze 1 of Amannachi Orsu local government area of Imo State died at the age of 100 years.

She revealed that her father who used to fondly call her “My old blood but finest” gave birth to her at the age of 70 years. He died after a brief illness.

VANGUARD

