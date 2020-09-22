Activist urges INEC to improve on electioneering process

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

National Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Coalition (NDPC) Mr. Zik Gbemre, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the electioneering process to avoid future loss of lives and property.

Gbemre while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Edo election, however, condemned pockets of violence that took place in some places.

He said it was not enough to say elections were peaceful while lives were lost during the process.

Gbemre who spoke to Vanguard on the telephone said, “But why should there be any alleged killing and violence at all in an election that was adjudged to be peaceful?

“Must there be the loss of someone’s life in elections in Nigeria? What is the essence of the happiness and joy over the victory of Obaseki when there was reported alleged killing(s) in the same election?”

The human rights activist said regardless of whether the Edo election was adjudged credible or not, and Obaseki’s victory shows that he is admired and loved by the majority of his Edo State people, the alleged loss of lives questions the credibility of the electioneering process.

Gbemre also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not using his “federal might” as the ruling APC, to interfere in the 2020 gubernatorial election of Edo State to favor his party member, Ize-Iyamu.

“I commend President Buhari for not taking sides with his ruling party of APC, and for congratulating Obaseki over his election victory,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

