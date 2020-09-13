ACF says new North-Central body no threat

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo & Nnamdi Ojiego

Following the formation of North -Central Peoples Forum,NCPF, the umbrella body of northern Nigeria, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has said it does not feel threatened by the emergence of the group.

It also said the new association, which comprises the six states in the North Central geopolitical zone would be assisted in realising its objectives.

Some prominent leaders in the North-Central, led by Lt.Gen Jeremiah Useni, retd, had floated the group last Thursday, citing security challenges in the region as their key reason.

This came on the heels of the emergence of a similar group, from the ACF, North East Elders Forum, NEEF, barely two months ago.

The development has led to suspicions across the country that the unity of the north is under threat.

However, National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, in a chat with Sunday Vanguard said the group is not a breakaway faction.

His words: “We consider them as part of our family. The ACF is led by sober and large-hearted people who have big dreams to bring the various people of the north together for rapid economic, political and social development. They can belong to North East, North West or North Central. As long as they are part of the north and share our vision of the north, we consider them part of the Arewa Consultative Forum. Thank God, the group has clarified the position. They are not a breakaway faction.

“They are not our challengers but our partners. They do not constitute a threat to our position in any way. If they feel the problems in their zones can be better attended to in their new groups, we wish them good luck and will assist them if they need our help.”

