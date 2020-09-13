Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

ACF says new North-Central body no threat

On 7:16 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
North will not cede power to South in 2023 — AYCF
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo & Nnamdi Ojiego

Following the formation of North -Central Peoples Forum,NCPF, the umbrella body of northern Nigeria, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has said it does not feel threatened by the emergence of the group.

It also said the new association, which comprises the six states in the North Central geopolitical zone would be assisted in realising its objectives.

Some prominent leaders in the North-Central, led by Lt.Gen Jeremiah Useni, retd, had floated the group last Thursday, citing security challenges in the region as their key reason.

This came on the heels of the emergence of a similar group, from the ACF, North East Elders Forum, NEEF, barely two months ago.

The development has led to suspicions across the country that the unity of the north is under threat.

However, National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, in a chat with Sunday Vanguard said the group is not a breakaway faction.

READ ALSO: ACF condemns rampant rape cases in the North

His words: “We consider them as part of our family. The ACF is led by sober and large-hearted people who have big dreams to bring the various people of the north together for rapid economic, political and social development. They can belong to North East, North West or North Central. As long as they are part of the north and share our vision of the north, we consider them part of the Arewa Consultative Forum. Thank God, the group has clarified the position. They are not a breakaway faction.

“They are not our challengers but our partners. They do not constitute a threat to our position in any way. If they feel the problems in their zones can be better attended to in their new groups, we wish them good luck and will assist them if they need our help.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!