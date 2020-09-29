Access bank creates road networks along Oniru Axis to improve traffic situation

Kindly Share This Story:

There are a few organisations driving sustainability across Africa, one of which is Access Bank Plc, a financial institution reputable for its ‘more than banking’ promise.

Since commencing operations, the Bank has always put a premium on creating an environment where its employees, customers, partners and the communities they operate in can thrive.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its contribution towards improving lives and advancing global health, Access Bank, through Planet Projects Limited (PPL) and Craneburg construction company, a renowned construction company in Nigeria, has created new concrete-based road networks in the Oniru area. The initiative is as a result of the Bank’s efforts to alleviate, rather than add to the traffic situation of the area following the recent relocation of its head office from Danmole to Oniru.

“Our decision to move our corporate Head Office from Danmole to Oniru, came with a well thought out plan and research to ensure that rather than add to the heavy traffic being experienced in the area already, or inconvenience people living in Oniru and its environs, we actually improve their lives and aid convenience in movement. Hence, Access Bank embarked on a feasibility study on how to reduce traffic congestion in Oniru and make for ease of movement.” The Bank disclosed in a statement.

Traffic congestions around the Victoria Island and Lekki axis have become increasingly unbearable and this can be largely attributed to the fact that both areas are highly commercialised. About 40% of the employed population in the formal sector in Lagos work in Victoria Island, and a good percentage of these workers have their offices situated around the Oniru axis. By improving and expanding the existing roads around the Oniru area, Access Bank is helping ease movement and congestion, whilst helping workers save more productive hours that can be put into improving their jobs/businesses.

Environmental and social stability is essential for any organization’s long-term sustainability and Access Bank continues to raise the bar, as they remain firmly committed to improving lives. Prior to the above project, the Bank has embarked on similar projects in Oyin Jolayemi, Danmole and other areas. These outstanding sustainability efforts and more, have earned it multiple awards and recognition in Africa and the international community.

