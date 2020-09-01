Abuja trip: Arthur Eze faults Ngige on call to banish him, 12 Anambra monarchs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State -born billionaire and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze has taken a swipe at the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige for calling on Governor Willie Obiano to banish him and the 12 suspended traditional rulers who travelled to Abuja to see President Buhari without clearance from the Anambra State government.

Ngige’s monarch, Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo of Alor who has been at loggerheads with the minister, was among the suspended traditional rulers.

Igwe Okonkwo had since apologized to Obiano, but Ngige, at the weekend, urged Obiano to banish him and the person who facilitated the monarchs’ trip to Abuja.

Head of Arthur Eze’s media, Mr. Okechukwu Okpala in a statement yesterday said: “The attention of the media directorate to the foremost philanthropist, industrialist, business mogul and oil merchant, Prince Arthur Eze has been drawn to a call by Dr Chris Ngigie of Alor town, who is the minister for labour and employment.

“One wonders how a minister and a former governor can start calling on a state governor to banish traditional rulers whose only offence is that they took a trip to Abuja to commend his boss, the president, for the magnificent jobs he is doing for the people of their geo-political zone.

“Dr Ngige as a minister did not take time to study the underground colourations given to the trip for political reasons by the state govt.

“Accepted is the fact that he has been involved in serious traditional leadership crisis in his community over the Igweship, but this should not becloud his sense of judgement to make calls that has no legal or constitutional backing.

“As a minister, Dr Ngige ought to know that no section of the Nigerian constitution empowers a state governor to banish or trample on the fundamental human right of any Nigerian citizen as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“Any governor that attempts to heed to Dr Ngige’s call, certainly should be taking an action that is against the letters and spirit of the Nigerian constitution.”

