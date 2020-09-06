Abiose Ahmed Foundation, Leo FX Trading walk for less-privileged

Kindly Share This Story:

Abiose Ahmed Foundation has partnered with Leo FX Trading Academy to embark on a charity walk, in which both organisations, handed out palliatives to less-privileged and physically challenged persons in Awka, Anambra State.

Founded by the CEO of Kazzian Luxury, Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, the Abiose Ahmed Foundation was birthed to rescue , empower and transform the less -privileged in the nation through provision of food, clothes, shelter and skills acquisition for sustenance and emancipation.

Leo FX Academy, is a forex trading and training school, owned by Iloka Obinna Victor, and which has been at the forefront of training Nigerians on forex trading, helping to raise business entrepreneurs from a largely unemployed group and by so doing, contribute to the gross domestic product of the country.

A state on the event noted that aware of the adverse economic conditions ravaging Nigerians since the first case of coronavirus was detected in Nigeria in late February and subsequent lockdown in the country, the Abiose Ahmed Foundation, a registered non-profit charity organisation, teamed up with Leo FX Academy, to put smiles on the faces of helpless, homeless and downtrodden ones on the streets of Awka, capital of Anambra State.

At the charity walk held weekend, the founder of Abiose Ahmed Foundation and CEO of Leo FX Academy, led other members of their respective organisations on a charity walk, where they comforted, gave food items and identified those to be selected for further skills training and empowerment programmes.

They pledged to do more in the area of charity in order to reduce the scourge of poverty in the country.

Speaking afterwards, the CEO of Kazzian Luxury, Ahmed, said a lot needed to be done to reduce poverty in the country.

His words: “The setting up of my foundation is geared towards providing real succour to less-privileged people in the society and helping them to acquire new skills set that would take them out of poverty into a the realm of successful entrepreneurs.”

