Abia Govt condoles with family on man allegedly killed by NSCDC official

Kindly Share This Story:

The Abia State Government has promised to get swift justice for one Onyekachi A. Nwogu who was allegedly gunned down by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Inspector Robinson Otobong Abel (M), attached to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Corps.

This was contained in a condolence message issued by the Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Chief John Okiyi Kalu in reaction to the incident that took place on Tuesday.

While commending those who ensured the arrest of the suspect, the statement enjoined youth of the affected community and others rightly pained by incident not to take law into their hands and avoid any act capable of provoking further violence or loss of lives.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the unfortunate killing of one Mr Onyekachi A. Nwogu who was allegedly gunned down by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Inspector Robinson Otobong Abel (M), attached to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Corps.

“Sadly, Mr Onyekachi A. Nwogu was gunned down by the security agent right in front of his compound at Umuokoro Umuokpo Village along Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba, on Tuesday, 8th September, 2020.

“Abia State Government wishes to express its deepest regrets over the unfortunate incident and condemn in totality this apparent act of carelessness and callousness that has led to the loss of yet another precious life under avoidable circumstances.

“The Government wishes to express its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Nwogu.

“We commend vigilant community youth, men and officers of the Abia State Police Command and those of the Nigeria Army, for ensuring the prompt arrest of the suspect who is now in custody.

“Let us assure the family and friends of the late Mr Nwogu, and indeed, all Abians, that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that justice is swiftly done in this matter.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, who is deeply shocked to hear of the killing, expresses his sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Nwogu and will soon visit the bereaved family and community to personally convey his sympathy to them.

“We wish to call on the youth of the affected community and others rightly pained by this sad incident not to take the law into their hands and avoid any act capable of provoking further violence or loss of lives as security agents have been fully deployed to maintain the peace and protect all law abiding citizens.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: