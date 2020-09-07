Abia government denies banning commercial tricycle operators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia state government has denied banning commercial tricycle operators from plying major roads in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who stated this while reacting to rumours of the ban of tricycles from roads, explained that government is worried about the unruly behaviour of some tricycle operators who impede the flow of traffic and have converted every road and street corner into illegal parking and loading areas.

He stated that the tricycle operators have no regard for traffic laws, operate without permits, drive against traffic, overload and constitute safety risks to other road users.

In his words; “Contrary to news making the rounds in certain quarters, Abia State government has not banned commercial tricycles (Keke) from plying major roads either in Aba or Umuahia. However, the government is seriously concerned about the unruly behavior of some Keke operators who have practically converted every road and street corner into illegal parking and loading areas thereby grossly impeding free flow of traffic.

“We wish to warn and direct leaders of the various Keke Unions in the state to immediately work with the Ministry of Transport to ensure that Keke parks and loading areas are identified and properly designated along our major roads and streets. They must also ensure that there is total compliance with general traffic rules by their members.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the various Unions have been given 2 weeks ultimatum to comply or risk drastic measures from the state government.

He stated that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, is desirous of ensuring that all citizens get full value from the ongoing urban renewal initiative of his administration without any individual or group constituting impediment.

