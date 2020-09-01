Abdulsalam Abubakar commends Stanley Uzochukwu for company’s presence in Suleja

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (Rtd) has identified with a young innovative Chairman of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and lauded the presence of Stanel products and services in Suleja, Niger State.

This is coming as Senator Uzor Kalu and Uzochukwu paid the former Head of State a courtesy visit to honour the leader in his Minna residence on Monday.

Abdulsalam lauded Uzochukwu for his contribution to the development of Nigerian economy in the areas of youths development and job creation for teaming Nigerian unemployed youths.

The General (Rtd) acknowledged the presence of Stanel products and services in Suleja and Minna environs as Uzochukwu has strategically situated a branch of Stanel ‘One-Stop’ luxury centre housing 24/7 Stanel gas plant, Stanel Bakery, Stanel Chicken Republic brand and other products of Stanel brands to serve the good people of Suleja and Minna at large.

With branches in Jos, Plateau and Awka in Anambra States respectively, the Suleja branch of Stanel ‘One-Stop’ luxury facility has gainfully engaged many indigens of the state since its official commissioning by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello on September 4, 2018.

Furthering the relationship with the good people of Niger State, it could be recalled that Dr Stanley Uzochukwu on September 8, 2018 lightened up the street of Suleja as part of his social responsibility to the host community.

Similarly, Uzochukwu also, in the spirit of Nigerian unity, hosted Ramadan fast with Muslim faithful in Suleja on 29 May, 2019.

