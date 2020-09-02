AAAN lauds FG on Fadolapo’s appointment as APCON Registrar

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has commended the Federal Government for appointing Dr Olalekan Fadolapo as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Fadolapo is one of the nine Chief Executive Officers recently appointed by President Muhammad Buhari.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by AAAN Publicity Secretary, Mrs Temitope Jemerigbe. The statement quoted the AAAN President, Mr Steve Babaeko, as describing the appointment as the right move in the right direction. According to Babaeko, Fadolapo is coming with vast experience and rich background as the Executive Director, AAAN, and member of the immediate past APCON Governing Council.

“The appointment of Dr Fadolapo could not have come at a more appropriate time, as efforts are being made to reconstitute the APCON Council as well as reposition the Advertising Industry. As an experienced and competent advertising practitioner with over two decades in the industry, we have the utmost confidence that under his leadership, APCON will strive to much greater heights and achievements,” Babaeko said.

It also quoted the association’s Vice President/Chairman, Government Relations Committee, Mr Jenkins Alumona, as saying the choice of Fadolapo is an indication that the Federal Government is attentive to the needs of the industry and willing to collaborate with practitioners on making a meaningful impact.

Fadolapo’s appointment has elicited support from all sectors of the Advertising industry based on his antecedents and wealth of experience.

A graduate of Economics of Olabisi Onabanjo University(formerly Ogun State University), Fadolapo, holds three master’s degrees, and a PhD in Marketing Communications. He is a registered advertising practitioner, a chartered accountant, and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Before his appointment, Fadolapo was Executive Director/CEO of AAAN and had served the Association and APCON in various capacities, including

as Secretary to AAAN Board of Trustees, Secretary to AAAN Executive Board, Secretary to LAIF Management Board,

Secretary to Board of Directors, Advertising Academy; Secretary, Advertising Industry Reform Committee; and General Secretary, International Advertising Association (IAA) Nigeria Chapter.

He was a member of the Advertising Practitioners Investigative Panel (APIP), Vice Chairman of APCON Finance and Administrative Committee and currently the Chairman of APCON Corporate Licensing Administrative Enforcement Committee (CLAEC). He is the Chief Examiner for APCON Professional Examination, Lagos Centre; and an ICAN Examiner.

