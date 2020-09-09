9 tips for successful sports betting

Kindly Share This Story:

There are dozens of sites boasting hundreds of “the best” betting tips for making successful sports wagers.

However, between people hoping to get you to pay for a tip subscription and people who are simply rehashing things that are common sense to anyone, it can be hard to find any tips or strategies that are truly useful to you.

If you are a seasoned sports bettor, you might already follow most of these tips, and that just means that you are on the right track to success. Brand new players will likely be able to benefit quite a bit from the tips in this list, however. The tips have been developed by betting experts at Betnaija.ng.

The tips and strategies outlined in this article are intended to give sports betting fans an edge so that they can learn how to make the most intelligent bets possible.

Don’t bet based on your personal biases

Have you ever known someone who only gambles with their “lucky numbers?” While they might win a little bit here and there simply by chance, they are definitely not playing with a great strategy.

Placing bets on matches or players based on who you prefer is the same flawed strategy as betting on lucky numbers. You might win some of the time, but this isn’t the best way to really make money.

When you’re placing bets, it’s important to leave any personal biases you have for or against the teams at the door. Even if your favorite team is playing, you should make sure that your betting strategy is not biased. In fact, it can be helpful for some players to simply not bet on matches that involve teams that they are heavily biased for or against.

Only place bets when you’re sober and alert.

This may be one of the more obvious tips on this list, but it is so important that it is worth including anyway.

If you are impaired in any way, it will negatively affect your betting strategy. Drugs, alcohol, excessive tiredness or intense emotional states are all things that can keep you from making clear and rational decisions, and this is one of the fastest ways for a punter to lose large amounts of money.

Before you place a bet, make sure that you are clear-headed and alert so that you are not wasting your money.

Create a betting prediction model

If you have ever looked at betting prediction models or read articles by people who have created them, you might be under the impression that they are extremely complicated or too time intensive to be worthwhile.

It is true that it takes some time and effort to create a betting prediction model, but if you do it correctly, it will pay for itself many times over in the long run.

Prediction models don’t have to be overly complex, and they do not require advanced knowledge of mathematics or statistics in order to be effective. The expensive bet prediction tools you may have seen online are usually more complex because they have been created by people who enjoy crunching numbers and being as detailed as possible, but this is not the only way to make a model that works.

The truth is that you can make a useful prediction model that works well for your purposes just by collecting some basic stats on teams and players and organizing it into a free spreadsheet app.

Don’t be afraid to go with your gut

While this tip is generally the most useful for players who have a bit of experience under their belts when it comes to sports betting, it is still good advice for anyone who is serious about making money by wagering on sports.

You should definitely take the time to do your research and make the most informed choices that you can, but veteran bettors know that there is also something to be said for trusting your gut instincts as well.

There will be times when the data says one thing but your instincts say something different, and you should learn how to listen to those instinctual nudges. It might take a bit of time to sort out when to listen to your gut and when to trust the data, but it can be the right thing to do more often than not.

Keep track of wins and losses

It is easy for players to keep track of their winnings, but many players don’t keep track of their losses, and this always has a negative impact on their betting strategy.

You should keep meticulous records of your wins and losses. It is all too easy to misremember or minimize how much money you have lost, and it is a human tendency to hold tightly to any time you won any amount of money.

This tendency to want to inflate winnings and minimize losses can quickly lead to irrational behavior and financial problems. By keeping a record of how much you have won and how much you have lost, you can keep a firm hold on reality and make better wagering decisions in the future.

Having an accurate record of wins and losses can also give you more information to look over when you are placing bets. You might be able to see patterns in times you’ve won or lost, and this can help you to make more successful bets.

Stick to your gambling budget

If you don’t have a gambling budget yet, you should create one immediately. It is extremely important to have a concrete boundary for how much you can spend on sports wagers. Even if you are very wealthy, maintaining a gambling budget is a small thing that can help to improve your wagering strategy.

When you have only a certain amount of money with which to place bets, you will be less likely to put money down on long-shot bets or careless wagers. It also helps to keep your mind sharp and focused when you’re choosing betting lines because you will want to make the most of the cash you have.

If you deplete your weekly or monthly gambling budget, stick to it anyway. Use the time that you aren’t betting to practice making accurate predictions or work on your betting prediction model. Then, when you have money freed up again, you will be more likely to make successful bets.

Look for the best odds before wagering

You might have one or two sportsbooks that you prefer to use when placing bets, but you should regularly take the time to look through the odds on other reputable sportsbook websites as well.

Bookies are human, and their prediction algorithms will vary somewhat from one to another. Because not every site uses the exact same prediction model, the odds on certain bets can be slightly different across the various sportsbooks.

If you can find a site that has odds that will give you a better advantage, then it might be wise to sign up on that site and place your bets there for that match.

Don’t bet too early

Sportsbook odds will often be posted early in order to allow as many people as possible to have the opportunity to place a bet. While this is fine for the general public, smart bettors know that it is usually not in their best interests to place their wagers too early.

Early odds are set based on the analysis of experts, and they reflect the best information that they have at that time. However, there are a number of small, last-minute shifts that can happen that will drastically change how the game might turn out. In addition, if the betting pool is overly saturated one way or another, bookmakers will often need to adjust the odds to smooth out this inflation.

Because of these factors, it is often best to wait as long as you can before placing your final bets. Late bets often have better odds and a more favorable outlook for you.

Bonus tip: Fade the public

The term “fade the public” just means to bet against whoever has the majority’s favor.

Remember that a majority of people place bets on sporting events just for fun and don’t expect to make any money. When you’re betting for fun, you place uninformed wagers on whoever is more well-known or whoever you like best.

When you watch how the general public is betting, you can often come out ahead by simply betting the opposite.

The best path to success is practice

Ultimately, you can spend hours reading all of the tips, tricks and strategies available on the internet without actually becoming any better. It is smart to educate yourself and go into a sportsbook as an informed bettor, but you should also remember that it is easy to become bogged down in too many details.

The best way to learn is by experience. Place a few bets, and see how you fare. Keep track of your record, and use these practice bets to inform your future betting strategy. In no time, you will be a much more skilled bettor.

