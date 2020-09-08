8 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Eight persons were, weekend, burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus around Saapade Bridge by Straight Gate College on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ahmed Umar, who disclosed this yesterday, said the accident occurred around 8:45pm and was caused by burst tyre, which resulted in the bus sommersaulting and thereafter went up in flames.

The sector commander said 11 persons were involved in the accident, which comprised three male adults, one female adult, a child and six other unidentified persons.

“The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus marked AAA 249 VX was burst tyre, which led to loss of control and then crashed,” he said.

He said the FRSC operatives contacted the Sagamu Fire Service immediately for a joint rescue operation.

The sector commander said three injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention while the Health Department of Remo North Local Government was contacted for the burnt victims.

Umar advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and ensure that their tyres were in good condition.

Vanguard

