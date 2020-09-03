64th Birthday: Buhari commends Boss Mustapha stand for good governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha, on his 64th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Thursday said; “as the SGF turns 64, the President notes, with gratitude, his sacrifices and selfless service to the nation for close to four decades, taking a stand for democracy and good governance at an early age, and working assiduously to raise structures and support causes that project the ideals of a liberal and accommodating nation, like serving in the Constituent Assembly in 1989, working on many committees and heading several government agencies.

The President who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to celebrate the SGF. sent “greetings to family, friends, professional and political associates of the legal luminary, party stalwart and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, whose visionary and inclusive leadership style continues to strengthen the governing party and the administration, with remarkable results.”

“The President affirms that Mustapha has provided strong and commendable leadership as rallying point for the Federal Executive Council, and demonstrated high-level patriotism by accepting the onerous position of Chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, congratulating him and the team for steadily guiding Nigerians in the midst of health and economic uncertainties.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will continue to strengthen the SGF for greater service to the nation and humanity.

