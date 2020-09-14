Breaking News
Translate

50 feared dead in Congo gold mine accident

On 4:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

At least 50 people are thought to have lost their lives after an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga, a mining town in the Mwenga Territory, South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Images and video footage posted on social media networks showed hundreds of people – some of whom could be heard wailing on a hillside, around the mine-shaft entrance.

ALSO READ: Russia, China, Iran moving to hack 2020 US elections – Microsoft

The cave-in occurred on the Detroit mine site at around 3 pm local time on Friday following heavy rainfall as per a public statement issued by Emiliane Itongwa, president of the Initiative of Support and Social Supervision of Women.

Accidents of this kind are not uncommon in the unregulated artisanal mines in Congo.

On October 16 last year, a landslide at a disused gold mine claimed 16 lives, 16 in October last year, while in June that same year 43 clandestine miners died in another landslide at a copper and cobalt mine.

Dozens of mine accident-related deaths are reported each year in the region.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!