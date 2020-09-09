50 auto mechanics commence adult literacy classes in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As part of measures towards eradicating illiteracy, no fewer than 50 auto mechanics were, on Tuesday, enrolled for a free six-month adult literacy programme in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The training, put together by four clubs on the platform of Inner Wheel District 912 Nigeria, according to the Vice District Chairman, Adefunke Shinaba, was in line with 2020-2021 illiteracy eradication agenda of Inner Wheel International.

She said: “We, therefore, had to bring this class to the Mechanic Village here in Ikeja, so that they will have no reason to be unable to undergo the programme since it is right where they work.

“Being literate will help them relate with their customers better in the course of their daily activities. When they need to carry out bank transactions, they will no longer need to seek the help of anyone.

“This training, being organised by the Inner Wheel Clubs of Oregun, Ikeja South, Opebi and Oregun Metro, will also go a long way in developing this country.

“This knowledge will not only be useful to the artisans at their workplaces, but will also help them in other areas of life where they need to relate with people.”

Speaking on the cost of the programme while also admonishing participants to take it seriously, Abiola Aberuagba, Charter President, Inner Wheel Club of Oregun Metro, said: “This is costing us both our time and money, but the aim is more important to us.

“When these people are called for business appointments and sent addresses via text messages, how will they read those messages themselves? What if the message is supposed to be confidential?

“This can also help avert any argument or misunderstanding between them and their clients because they can now learn to issue receipts which will stand as evidence of payment.”

Also present at the event was Taiwo Ogunleye, President, Inner Wheel Club of Oregun, among others.

VANGUARD

