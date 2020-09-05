5 men in court over alleged theft of spirits, wine worth N20m

Kindly Share This Story:

Five men on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State over alleged theft of exotic spirits and wine worth N20 million, belonging to their employer.

The police charged Micheal Akor, 28, James Akor, 23, Lawrence Naanban, 30, Isaac Zafaniah, 20, and Isaac Dauda, 20, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in March, at No. 10, Emma Abimbola Cole st., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendants stole some cartons of Hennessy XO, Moët & Chandon champagne, Jameson wine and Baileys, worth N20 million.

Olaluwoye told the court that the defendants, being employees of the company; Party Drinks LTthat D, during the lockdown, stole the drinks.

She said that the defendants were captured on camera.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while 411 the offence of conspiracy attracs two years’ imprisonment for convicted offenders.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate L.Y. Balogun admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Balogun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for mention. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: