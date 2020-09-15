Breaking News
438 COVID-19 active cases yet to turn up for treatment

Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 438 active cases of COVID-19 in Lagos communities were yet to turn up for treatment in the state’s COVID-19 care centres.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Twitter account, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Sept.12.

He said that 48 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 915 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on the reported day.

According to him, the new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 18,531.

READ ALSO: Nigeria discharges 829 COVID-19 patients

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic now stands at 92,206.

Abayomi said: “2,407 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

“Also, 15,422 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19 Lagos Response Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments, the commissioner said.

He said that 59 of the cases were currently under isolation in public and private care centres.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, shows that there are 1,338,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over one million recoveries and 32,354 deaths. (NAN)

