40 companies jostle to execute NEPZA projects in Cross River, Osun, Anambra, Kano

By Victoria Ojeme

About 40 project management companies are in race to be awarded the execution of country-wide 2020 constituency projects by the Nigeria Export Processing Zones (NEPZA).

The projects for which tender was opened in Abuja included: Empowerment of Girls and Women on Entrepreneurship and Skills in Ogoja Iyala/Bekwara/Obudu/Obanliku in Cross River North, Entrepreneurship Training/ Grant Provision for Women in Osun East Senatorial District and Training on Construction/Rehabilitation of Roads in Anambra North Senatorial District.

The two others which were the Authority’s direct projects included Environmental Audit for Kano Free Trade Zone and Environment Audit for Calabar Free Trade Zone respectively.

The exercise which was conducted on the Zoom web-conferencing app had all the representatives of companies that submitted their bids participating.

External observers at the bidding event included the Bureau of Public Procurement and a number of non-state actors.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NEPZA, Professor Adesoji Adesugba assured the participating companies of continued transparency and fairness until the process was concluded.

Adesugba, who also doubled as the chairman of the event, said NEPZA had always conducted its bidding process in line with the procurement rules, adding that such consistent positive posture had won the Authority some laurels.

He said “This is the first time the Authority is conducting this exercise via zoom and we all know why this is so. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to reduce physical contact as much as possible. But let me assure you that the process will remain transparent and fair.”

“Today’s opening of expression of interest kicks off this very important exercise that would see us engaging the most qualified companies to handle the projects that we had advertised.

“Those that have expressed interest would have the opportunity to ask questions from this moment until the final day when winners would be announced. Be rest assured that we would be ready to provide answers to your questions,” the NEPZA boss said.

Meanwhile, the opening of tender for projects on the: Provision of Learning Materials including Science Equipment and Textbooks to various Schools in Cross River North, Provision of Computer Set/Printers and Backups in various Schools/Purchase of Laptops and Training of Youth on Repairs in Cross River North, as well as Supply of Empowerment Materials for Youth and Women in Zamfara West Senatorial District has been fixed for October 12.

Vanguard

