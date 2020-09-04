4 Nigerians arrested for allegedly hacking, siphoning funds from Philippine bank

Kindly Share This Story:

The Philippines National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested 4 Nigerian nationals in Muntinlupa City of the country for alleged involvement in an international syndicate that hacks and siphons funds from banks.

According to the NBI, the fraudsters’ transactions were traced when they hacked a system of one Philippine bank, where at least P100 million were transferred and funnelled into a different account.

“Medyo complicated ang international syndicate, to the point na pinagaaralan nila yung system flaws. Pag nakita nila ang weakness doon sila nagtatake advantage,” NBI Cybercrime Division chief Vic Lorenzo said.

“The international syndicate is complicated.. to the point that they study the system’s flaws. Once they see a weakness, they will take advantage of that”

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns Banker for alleged N80million fraud

One of the suspects’ Filipina girlfriend admitted to having used her account to deposit and withdraw money amounting to at least P2 million, which was supposedly for tuition.

Blank ATM cards and bank receipts were confiscated from the suspects.

The Nigerians denied the allegations, citing that they were in the country to study and that they know nothing about the hacking incident. The funds withdrawn were donations from a Nigerian student community, one of them said.

The NBI said the Nigerians violated the Access Device Law, Anti-Cybercrime law and falsification of public documents.

Source: ABS CBN News

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: