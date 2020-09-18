36 persons feared dead as bus plunges into Akaeze river in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

…5 persons have been rescued so far – Police

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

No fewer than 36 persons have been feared dead, following an accident that occurred at Akaeze Development Centre in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Vanguard gathered that the accident occurred at Akaeze bridge in Akaeze development centre.

Unconfirmed report has it that a 608 bus conveying 36 people coming from a burial ceremony in Ebony State lost control and plunged into Akaeze River.

“After the burial ceremony in Ebonyi, the 608 bus conveying 36 persons going back to Enugu, while trying to overtake a trailer, the driver lost control and the bus jump into the River.”

In a phone conversation with the Coordinator of Akaeze Development Centre, Mr Sinbad, he said; “rescue has begun. There are a few dead bodies. I cannot fully confirm the situation now. One person is alive. We are looking for more people. We cannot ascertain the number of people.”

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, stated that five persons have so far been rescued from the River as one of the victims died while receiving treatment in the Hospital.

“The Victims are receiving treatment at St Denis hospital, Akaeze”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

