30-year old man killed in Delta land dispute

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A 30-year old man, Onyinye Onwuka has been reportedly killed in a land dispute between Obodogwugwu and Ugbolu communities of Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Vanguard gathered that the deceased and other youths from Obodogwugwu had gone to the disputed parcel of land to map out roads when they were allegedly confronted by youths from Ugbolu, adding that Onwuka was shot dead during a scuffle that ensued between them and the opposing youths from Ugbolu.

Chairman of Idigbe-Ocha Youths Association, Mr. Ifeanyi Ijeh who spoke to newsmen, claimed that the disputed land belongs to the Umuidigbe-Ocha quarter, disclosing that the Ugbolu community had lost the disputed land case in court.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya said the matter was being investigated.

