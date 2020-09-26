Breaking News
26- year old runs amok, kills 70- old father in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The Anambra State Police command has arrested a 26 -year old man for allegedly killing his 70 -year old father. A police spokesman in the state, Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said police operatives attached to Umunze Division in Orumba South local government area, in collaboration with the local vigilante group, arrested the man, Chisom Ogum of Umuomaku Community in Orumba South.

According to Mohammed, “the suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstance yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed his own biological father, Christopher Ogum, aged 70 years, with a shovel and buried him in a shallow grave.”

The police spokesman said the suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by an angry mob who equally forced him to exhume the corpse of his father from where he buried it.

He explained that police detectives had visited the scene of the crime and took the body to the mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor at Umunze General Hospital.

Mohammed added that the offensive weapon used in perpetrating the offense was also recovered as an exhibit, just as he said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang has ordered that the case be transferred to the State CID, Awka for discreet investigation.

Vanguard

