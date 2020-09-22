22 killed after military aircraft crashes in Ukraine

Kindly Share This Story:

At least 22 people were killed late on Friday when an Antonov An-26 military aircraft crashed in eastern Ukraine, the civil defence authority in Kiev said.

Two seriously injured survivors have been recovered from the wreckage of the plane which crashed in the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, the authority said.

A total of 28 people were believed to have been on board the aircraft when it crashed on the approach to the runway, including seven crew members and 21 students from the Air Force University.

The remaining passengers are believed to have died.

A wreck burning in the dark could be seen in pictures posted on social media.

Kharkiv Governor Alexei Kuchera had posted a message on Telegram about the crash, also saying there were survivors and confirming there were dead. He said he was on his way to the site.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would visit the site on Saturday.

The Ukrainian military also confirmed the crash on Facebook. The cause of the crash during what was supposed to have been a training flight was initially unclear.

The region is located around 40 kilometres from the Russian border in the east of crisis-ridden Ukraine, but not in the war zone there.

Russian-backed separatists are fighting Ukrainian government troops in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, 250 kilometres from the crash site.

According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 deaths have occurred in the war since 2014.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: