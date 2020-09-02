2023: You’re ignorant of history, pro-S/East group tells Kalu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

A group, Southeast for President 2023(SEFORP2023), has faulted Senator Orji Kalu’s statement that 2023 Presidency shouldn’t be zoned to any zone.

Kalu was quoted to have said during his visit to two former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, that the ruling All Progressives Congress has not zoned the 2023 presidency.

He further stated that any Nigerian can run for the office of the President, saying any person in APC can contest for the position.

Kalu, who also paid visits to governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Faruq, said he would serve as Nigeria’s president if given the opportunity by the electorate.

However, SEFORP2023 while expressing its displeasure with Kalu’s statement, argued that despite not being embedded the constitution, Nigeria’s six zonal structure has always been used as the bases for revenue, political, economic and social sharing.

In a statement by its National Coordinator Rev Okechukwu Obioha, the group said despite the absence of zoning in the constitution of the APC, Kalu upon his election as Senator, pushed his argument and canvassed vehemently that the Southeast must be given a principal office in the red chamber as part of zoning, which as he insisted, must be respected.

The group urged him to reconsider his postion on the matter, stressing that it is morally right on the bases of equity and fairness that the Southeast produces the next president in 2023.

The group pointed since the Southwest produced President Olusegun Obasanjo, South South Goodluck Ebele Jonathan while President Muhammadu Buhari is from the north, it is the turn of the Southeast zone.

The statement reads in full; The attention of the Southeast for President 2023(aka SEFORP2023) Movement, has been drawn to a statement credited to His Excellency, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, the Majority Chief Whip of the Senate, after a visit to the former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Faruq.

Dr Orji Uzor Kalu was quoted to have said on the issue of zoning the Presidency, that the matter is one that would be addressed by the political parties. Yes, SEFORP2023 agrees on that. He pointed out that the parties decision remained supreme. That the parties have every right to decide the zone which would produce the candidate to represent it in the polls. SEFORP2023 agree on that too.

The Chief Whip was also quoted as saying “In APC we have no issue of zoning, anybody can contest for election, zoning does not exist in the party’s constitution. As long it is not a constitutional matter, the Presidential bid remains an open basket which anybody can vie for”

“First, SEFORP2023 is grossly feeling disappointed that the above statement is coming from a supposed representative of his people the Southeast(Igbo) in the capacity of a Senator and no less a position as the Chief Whip of the red chamber. Very unfortunate.

“Second, SEFORP2023 must remind him that he is ignorant of history to note that till date, the six zonal structure which is now the bases for revenue formulae, political, economic and social sharing is not yet embedded in our constitution and yet it is an acceptable formula and a norm.

“Thirdly, he is economic with the truth and realities here, if he will forget so soon what and how he secured the position of the Chief Whip, as he had argued and canvassed vehemently that the Southeast must be given a principal office in the red chamber as part of zoning, which he insisted, must be respected. Was that in the constitution of the APC?

“We advise him to reconsider his position as stated and know that the Presidency, which is now residing in the North for eight years by 2023, will come down to the South and that will be morally the right and turn of his southeast zone (Igbo).

“Coming down to the South in 2023, and since the Southwest produced President Olusegun Obasanjo South South Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, while President Muhammadu Buhari is from the north. It is the turn of the Southeast zone.

“This is the position of SEFORP2023 and why we debuted since February 2019, advocating that the needful be done.

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The people of Southeast zone are not spectators in this country.

In 2023, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, must come from the Southeast zone(Igbo).

This is equitable, justifiable and in fairness.”

Vanguard

