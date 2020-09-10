2023 Guber: Battle of supremacy may tear Jigawa APC apart

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Indications have started emerging ahead of 2023, that battle of supremacy may tear Jigawa All Progressives Congress (APC) apart with the recent suspension of state acting party chairman, Habibu Sara.

The struggle for the control of the party ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Jigawa state was alleged to have cost the seat of the acting chairman while other state party leaders are expected to pay a similar price.

Habibu Sara was appointed acting chairman in 2019 after the substantive chairman, Ado Sani Kiri won the seat of House of Representatives seat Ringim/Taura federal Constituency

Habibu Sara was suspended after a marathon meeting of the state party caucus held at Dutse government house, a competent source from the party revealed that the state party secretary Muhd Dikuma Umar was asked to take over the party affairs pending to the announcement of the next line of action.

No reasons were given for the suspension of the acting chairman but one of the members assigned to write the communique and pleaded anonymity said, they are still working on the communique over 48 hours after the meeting.

According to some party members who spoke at the party headquarter Dutse, said, the suspension of the acting chairman is in connection with the battle of who will control the party ahead of 2023 general elections

The party members who also pleaded anonymity said, the acting party chairman is accused of showing too much loyality with one of the popular and wealthy party gubernatorial aspirants whom they came from the same zone with party chairman.

However, the source revealed that the stands of the party acting chairman differed with the body language of the top party leaders and caucus whose expressed their support for party ticket to another person from different Senatorial zone.

Finding has revealed that governor Badaru is planning to impose the candidature of one of the senators from northeast and a new breed politician and academician from northcentral against the wishes of Jigawa electorates.

The development has according to investigation did not go down well with some party chieftains decisions and they vowed to fight the purported plan of the governor ahead of 2023 on who will be his successor.

When contacted on phone, the embattled suspended acting chairman Alhaji Habibu Sara confirmed his suspension and promised to remain a loyal party member. “I regards it as an act of God, I will abide by the rules and regulations governing the party”. He added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

