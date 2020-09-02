2023: Angry reactions trail Orji’s view on Igbo presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara

Angry reactions have started trailing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s reported view that anybody, irrespective of zone, can contest for the presidential election in 2023.

He was also quoted as saying that: “Zoning does not exist in the constitution of All Progressives Congress, APC. As long as it is not a constitutional matter, the presidential bid is an open basket, which anybody can vie for.”

Reacting, the leadership of South East for President 2023, SEFORP2023, said it is grossly disappointed with the Senator’s position.

The group’s position was made through a press statement signed by the National Coordinator, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha, and made available to newsmen.

“SEFORP2023 is grossly feeling disappointed that the above statement is coming from a supposed representative of his people the South East, Ndigbo, in the capacity of a Senator and no less a position as the Chief Whip of the red chamber. Very unfortunate”, Obioha said.

Accusing Senator Kalu of being “ignorant of history”, the group also noted that “till date, the six zonal structure which is now the bases for revenue formulae, political, economic and social sharing is not yet embedded in our constitution and yet it is an acceptable formula and a norm.”

Rev. Obioha’s words: “He (Kalu) is economic with the truth and realities here. Has he forgotten so soon, what and how he secured the position of the Chief Whip?

“We recall how he argued and canvassed vehemently that the South East must be given a principal office in the red chamber, as part of zoning, which as he insisted, must be respected. Was that in the constitution of the APC?”

SEFORP2023 advised Senator Kalu to reconsider his position as reported by the media and know that the Presidency, which is now residing in the North for eight years by 2023, will come down to the South.

“It will be morally right to hold that it is the turn of the South East zone, Ndigbo. It should be noted that the South West and South South geo-political zones have had their turns in the Presidency. This is equitable, justifiable and fair”, the group said.

