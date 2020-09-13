13 persons died in multiple autocrash in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Thirteen persons were reported dead in two separate motor accidents along Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa highway in the Moro local government area of Kwara state early hours of Thursday.

Sympathisers told Vanguard that the auto crash was caused by the carelessness of the two drivers.

Vanguard reliably gathered that eight survivors of the accident are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bode Saadu community in the local government area of the state, while remains of the dead passengers have been deposited at the mortuary of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Ilorin.

The two separate motor accidents which occurred at about 4:00 am claimed 13 lives and the crashes involved 18-passenger hi-ace buses en route Lagos and Sokoto states.

It was gathered that the one coming from Lagos rammed into an already stationed trailer, while the second bus veered off the road on its way from the northern part of the country, due to impact of the accident.

Speaking on the incident, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gbenga Owoade, attributed the road crashes to carelessness on the part of the drivers.

According to him; “in the first one, we had 11 people that died instantly on the spot. Two persons died in the second crash, while one of the two corpses had been taken away by its family members.

“Every hand has to be on board to appreciate the fact that lives cannot be retrieved. Once life is gone it’s too expensive”, he said.

The sector commander also cautioned drivers to avoid night journey, overloading and taking of intoxicating substances while driving.

Records from the FRSC in the state showed that a total of 136 people have died along Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa highway between January and September this year, while 535 persons sustained varying degrees of injury in 1,187 road traffic crashes.

