10 gov defy rain for Akeredolu as Tinubu says gov has done more than talk

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has campaigned for the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, saying he has done more than talk.

Tinubu spoke in Akure, during the inauguration of the Internal Revenue Service office complex constructed by the Akeredolu administration.

While commending Akeredolu for his giants strides, Tinubu said that he has laid a solid foundation for the state.

The National Leader said: “Akeredolu has done more than talk development and dedicated himself and his administration to bringing development to the state.

“Since the governor came on board in 2016, he has had his hands on the plough, recording one milestone after another.

“Among the laudable projects he has launched is the Ore Industrial Hub which was commissioned by President Buhari. That industrial hub will bring needed employment and economic development to the deserving people living in the Ore vicinity.

“Step by step, project by project, industrial hub by industrial hub is how we construct the foundation for durable progress and prosperity. Governor Akeredolu has done more than talk development; he has dedicated himself and his government to bringing development to this state.”

10 governors, deputy governors, ministers and other party leaders who attended the flag-off campaign of Akeredolu in Akure defied rain and waited for over three hours that the rally lasted.

The governors include Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committe, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor and Chairman, APC Governor’s Forum, Chairman Ondo APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Borno State Governor,Babagana Zulum Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AdulRasak, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun, Sani Bello of Niger State, and the deputy governor of Kogi State, Chief David Onoja.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other notable leaders.

Sanwo-Olu, addressing the gathering, said Akeredolu had performed creditably well and deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office.

He said the APC will continue to take the welfare of the people very serious, adding that the Ondo governor had done the party proud with his Midas touch across the state.

On his part, Buni said the people of Ondo must not allow anyone to truncate the developmental stride of the Akeredolu administration.

Akeredolu told his guests that he was prepared to do more than his administration had recorded in the last three and a half years.

The governor warned the people not to allow those who will come to ruin the gains that had been entrenched across the state.

