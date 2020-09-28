​Ondo guber election: IGP meets with Nigeria Civil society situation room

Kindly Share This Story:

…Promises to advance gains recorded in Edo

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni, has assured the nation, particularly the people of Ondo State, of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo Gubernatorial Election as the Force prepares for the forthcoming 10th October, 2020 Ondo Guber Election.

The IGP gave this assurance, today, Monday, 28th September, 2020 when the Convener and Co-convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Mr. Clement Nwankwo and Barr. Esther Uzoma respectively, led other representatives of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria on a courtesy call on the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Members of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room were at the Force Headquarters to congratulate the IGP on the recent reforms and achievements of the Force, especially the new Nigeria Police Act, 2020 which repeals the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and secondly, the recent commendable outing in the just concluded Edo Guber Elections. They called for sustainability and improvement on the Police culture in managing elections as was evident in Edo State.

Meanwhile, the meeting availed the Police leadership ample opportunity to carryout post-election analysis and general overview of the just concluded Edo State Guber Election, in addition to getting feedback especially from the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Human Rights Community on necessary gains to advance and observed lapses to correct in subsequent elections.

The IGP, while appreciating the CSOs for their commendable roles in the electioneering processes and their invaluable contributions toward the passage of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, reassured that the Force will continue to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other critical stakeholders in Election management towards ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo Election but in subsequent elections in the country.

