Zylus group Nigeria rewards investors, realtor with Cars, Cash Prize

It was all joy for clients and realtors of Zylus Group Nigeria on Saturday, August 5, 2020, as the company rewarded two clients in their Land Banking Investment Project 2.0 with two new Toyota Camry cars. It did not end there, the company’s top-selling realtor, Mr Onyebuchi Moses also went home with a Toyota Highlander.

Speaking at the event, Mr Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylus Group Nigeria, stated that the company has decided to reward its investors and partners as promised. “It is not easy for a company to earn trust in these difficult times. We are pleased that our clients and partners can trust us.

With the COVID 19 pandemic, so many investors are losing their money, but the Nigerian real estate sector remains constant. Our investment scheme works by assuring clients that we will buy back the property from them within 6 months to one year, making it easy to have access to their funds. I am happy we are here today.”

Expressing his shock, the Toyota Highlander winner, Mr Moses Onyebuchi, who knelt on the ground to show appreciation, immediately his name was mentioned, said he is so overwhelmed with the company’s kind gestures.

He thanked Zylus Group and advised those who are yet to invest in real estate to start doing that”. Mr Onyebuchi also represented his client, Nwaobi Nnaemeka, who won the first Toyota Camry.

The winner of the second Camry, Mrs Alice Mabogun, was excited to be a part of the project. She has an interesting story as her friend introduced her to Zylus Land banking Investment project.

Speaking on the event, she says, “I am so surprised this is happening in Nigeria. It is difficult to get a company with integrity. Since a lot of investment options have failed, my friend introduced me to the Zylus land banking investment scheme.”

“I visited the company, made my investment and got all the documents required. I never knew that I would win a car today. I say a big thank you to Zylus Group and urge the company to continue with its integrity.”

Vanguard

