Zamfara Assembly wants better revenue generation, remittance by MDAs

The Zamfara State House of Assembly says it will ensure better revenue generation, remittance by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and private organisations.

The house said that this be part of its efforts to enhance Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

The Speaker of the house, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, stated this at the assembly’s plenary in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house received a report on the bill to provide a law for the State’s Consolidated Revenue Law, 2020.

Presenting reports on the bill, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad (PDP, Shinkafi Constituency) said that the assembly found it necessary to review the law.

Ahmad said “this is in view of making necessary amendments in line with the modern system of revenue generation.

“As you can see, we took our time to review this bill and make necessary amendment to enhance revenue generation in the state.

“We have to go round other states of the federation and interrogate their revenue generation laws.

“We are today presenting the report of the assignment given to us by the house after three months.”

In his contribution, the majority leader of the house, Alhaji Faruku Dosara, urged members of the house to agree with recommendations presented by the committee so that the bill would go through its third reading and be passed into law.

“We have to pass this bill in time to help the present government’s new policies on revenue generation,” Dosara said.

After going through the report, the members of the house unanimously agreed with the recommendations of the committee through voice voting.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Saidu Anka, to accord the bill its third reading.

According to Magarya, the sixth assembly would not play with the revenue generation issues.

He explained that “revenue is one of the basic foundations of government.

“We are committed to supporting the present administration under Gov. Bello Matawalle to improve the IGR of the state”.

He said that the recommendations of the committee comprised modern methods of revenue generation.

Magarya said “there is need for the house to prioritise oversight on Revenue Generation Authorities, MDAs, and Private Sectors to ensure due revenue collection and remittance of government, among others.

He, however, noted that people of the state had the attitude of negligence as regards to revenue collection.

Magarya called on heads of MDAs, orivate establishment and individuals to support government in promoting revenue generation of the state to help government with more funds to carry out various development projects in the state.

The speaker said that anyone who failed to comply with the government new measures on revenue generation would be made to face the law.

