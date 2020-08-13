You’ve been crowned by God: Obaseki bags chieftancy title in Oshiomhole’s LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogieneni of Uzairue, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Imonikhe Kadiri Omogbai IV, has invested Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki with the Onoshiorena of Uzairue (The One God has Crowned) chieftaincy title, in recognition of the role of God in the affairs of the governor.

Also installed was the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Com. Philip Shaibu, who is now the Oshiozekhai (It is God that chooses) of Uzairue Clan in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Clan consists of over twenty villages, namely; Jattu, Iyamho (Adams Oshiomhole’s village), Afowa, Elele, Iyamho, Ogbido, Uluoke, Ayaoghena and Ayua.

Others are; Iyuku, Imeke, Afashio, Iyora, Apana, Imonikhe, Yelwa, Ozor, Ikabigbo, Idatto, Ugbenor, Irekpai and Ayogwiri.

The event took place on Thursday during the governor’s visit to the traditional ruler at his palace, as part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s campaign rally in Edo North Senatorial District.

