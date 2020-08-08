Breaking News
Your action encourages corruption, PDP tells Buhari on Ize-Iyamu

On 7:04 amIn Newsby
By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the endorsement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Edo gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by President Muhammadu Buhari as an act that encourages corruption.

The party in a statement by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned the presentation of flag to the APC candidate in the Presidential Villa saying this “validates our position that the Buhari administration is fighting perceived opponents and not corruption.”

The statement read: “Mr. President ought to have been aware that Ize-Iyamu is standing trial over allegations of corruption, in addition to declaration by his party’s former national chairman that the APC candidate is a treasury looter, who should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state.

“The presentation of flag to a person standing trial on allegation of corruption right in the Villa has shown to the world that APC is indeed the headquarters of corruption.”

Vanguard

