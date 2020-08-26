Young talent Ajuka Music releases ‘Skyhigh’ produced by legendary Cobhams Asuquo

Kindly Share This Story:

After years of refining her music craft with a soothing, evocative voice, independent artist Faith “Ajuka” Ajuka is ready to introduce herself to the African and global audience with her debut single titled “SkyHigh” produced by legendary Cobhams Asuquo and mixed and mastered by David Owolabi, who has worked with major artists across Africa, Skyhigh has already hit the market and has been well received by a variety of music lovers.

Speaking about her sojourn into music, Ajuka said she grew up listening to the music of great artistes such as Neyo, Asa, Ella Fitzgerald, Neka, Fela, Brandy, Minne Riperton, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Mali music, J-moss, and Kiara Shread.

After listening to those albums, “I knew I wanted to be a musician. So, I started writing songs at a very early age, and that developed my passion for music,” she recalled.

Shedding more lights on her latest work, she said it’s a song she wrote about not forgetting about her struggles and doubts concerning her goals and dreams and how she overcomes them, the bright tone and beautiful lyrics makes it worth listening to.

“I want people to be able to find themselves through music, other musicians did the same for me and I want to give that back. That really is the true aim of my music. That’s what I’m trying to achieve.”

Ajuka explained that the music business is a hard cookie to crack, adding, “The most major musical challenge would have to be money and finding a great team to manage the business side of things. Nigeria is a hard place to make music.

A close second would be my gender, because my gender always seems to hinder my career growth in some way, but thankfully things are getting a whole lot better for Nigerian female artists”

The 21-year-old singer has caught the attention of DJ cuppy who shortlisted her music Skyhigh among Dj Cuppy’s top 10 upcoming music of the month made a comment saying “Her voice sounds so sweet like honey” this comment is a testament of her sonorous sweet sound.

The singer took to her social media page to announce the release of the song, she wrote “you all have been asking me to drop this project for a while, it is finally here, go cop a listen babies”

To stream Skyhigh on all platforms https://ajuka.fanlink.to/Skyhigh-ajuka

