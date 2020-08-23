YOUMBAS clears air on Hijrah holiday in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

… commends Makinde, calls for a better relationship with Islamic leaders, Ummah

By Adeola Badru

THE Young Muslim Brothers And Sisters of Nigeria (YOUMBAS), a prominent Muslim organisation, Sunday, cleared the air on the disagreements that greeted the decision of the Oyo State government not to declare a public holiday to mark the beginning of Hijrah 1442 AH.

The organisation, which has been fervent in Dawah activities in Nigeria since 1974, in a statement signed by both the Oyo State Amir and state scribe, Alhaji Ismail Aderibigbe and Bro Sulaiman Adedotun respectively, maintained that, though the Muslim Ummah desired to have the state government continue to declare the Hijrah holiday, dialogue, rather than confrontations and disagreements, remained a more desirable option in order to engender religious tolerance and harmony in the state.

The statement maintained that having observed the various discussions on the Hijrah holiday in the state, YOUMBAS admonished Islamic leaders, groups and the entire Muslims in the state to maintain good relations with the state government as led by Governor Seyi Makinde and continue to promote the peace and good neighbourliness with all citizens of Oyo State as ordained by Allah (SWT).

YOUMBAS referenced the words of the Prophet (S.A.W) in Hadith Bukhari where Abu Umamah (RA) narrated that, Muslims should always pray and never curse their leaders: “Do not curse your leaders but invoke Allah to make them righteous for their righteousness bring about your wellbeing as well.”

The statement read: “Oyo Muslims are charged to be partakers of good governance by exploring the option of constructive criticism and efficient dialogue rather than confrontation and issuance of the fatwa that are inimical to peaceful coexistence.”

“This is believed to be good steps towards achieving well-designed developmental goals for the benefits of all citizens and creating an environment where Islam could better be propagated and opportunities will be given to the vast majority of Ummah rather than a few selfish individuals.”

“It’s noteworthy that the past Administration led by our late brother, Governor Abiola Ajimobi (May Allah forgive him & grant him the comfort of the grave), with the aid of persuasion and dialogue, not brute, in 2017, acknowledged the Hijrah Day and in 2018 declared a work-free day for Hijrah Celebration, a recognition Muslims of Oyo State will like to be officially gazetted to symbolise the noble spiritual journey of the Prophet(pbuh) as ordained by Allah.”

“This, we have to relate with our Amir and various leaders and further humbly engage Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure our good appraisal of his Religious Tolerance and balance actions towards the two most prominent faiths is maintained,” the statement added.

YOUMBAS, in the statement endorsed by the National President-General, who doubles as the Balogun Odo Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Abdulfattah Oloyede, frowned on Muslim groups acting beyond their brief by issuing strong political words against the Governor of Oyo State and seemingly tending to provoke people of diverse faiths to anger, saying this negates the cardinal principles of Islam and dictates of Almighty Allah SWT.

The statement said: “In fact, the Prophet Mohammad said: ‘Angel Jibril advised me continuously to take care of the neighbour till I thought that Allah is to make him an inheritor,’ while the Quran also advised in Quran 4:36 that Muslims should.”

“Serve God, and join not any partners with Him, and do good—to parents, kinsfolk, orphans, those in need, neighbours who are near, neighbours who are strangers, and the companion by your side, the wayfarer (ye meet), and what your right hands possess: for God loveth not the arrogant, the vainglorious.”

“Before we can sincerely help the needy, fight poverty, and strengthen our bonds in the Muslim community, we have to first understand our duty to our neighbours by not being vainglorious or judgemental.”

“Muslim organisations should stop arrogating the power of Almighty Allah SWT to themselves by believing they have any power to determine the future of leaders but should constantly pray that Allah makes us all partakers in the betterment of our people. It is important that we are sufficiently conscious of the words of The Prophet (SAW) that counsel Ummah to always live as if the next second isn’t guaranteed.”

Similarly, the Islamic group appreciated Governor Makinde on the composition of the state Executive Council, Government Boards and Parastatals, as well as Caretaker Chairmen and members.

This was, as the organisation appreciated the governor’s painstaking attention, which it said ensured a successful 2019 Hajj within the short period, as well as the massive renovation of the Ibadan Central Mosque to a befitting standard before the last Eid Adha, Governor Makinde’s usual personal gifts to the Ummah during the Ramadan & recent Eid, the on-going construction of the new Adogba Mosque from his personal purse and his good efforts at providing a more befitting Muslim Burial Ground, among others.

The organisation said it believed that Governor Makinde would continue to ensure justice and equity between Muslims and Christians, calling on the Governor to continue to see Oyo State Muslims as partners in the course of taking Oyo State to greater heights and not as antagonists “like some selfish Munafiqun will want the generality of Oyo people and Nigerians to tag Ummah!”

The group beseeched Almighty Allah (SWT) to continue to grant Governments at all levels guidance towards making life better for people and for the world to be cleansed of the COVID-19 pandemic presently ravaging the air all around the globe.

YOUMBAS, however, used the occasion to felicitate President Muhammadu Buhari; the Amir Mumini of Nigeria & Sultan of Sokoto, Sheikh Sa’ad Abubakar; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola; the Grand Imam of Oyo State; Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy AbuBakr Agbotomokekere; Muslim leaders, Imams, Muslim groups, organisations and the entirety of Ummah around the nation and the world in general on the occasion of Hijrah 1442.

The organisation used the opportunity of Hijrah 1442, to urge all leaders to continue to make people their major point of focus, reference and responsibilities while seeing challenges and obstacles as means of attaining greatness.

Vanguard News

