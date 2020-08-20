“You Can’t Quench A Bright Light” such is Capt Hosa Okunbo our star personality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Daniels Eromosele

If you have the soul of a credible, and trustworthy person, then you are a just and upright person. All those other things said about you in-between, are just like the glass, that contains the lamp, but you are the light in the inside.

Little wonder why Maya Angelou rightly said that ” Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.

It is in the same vein today that we present to you a man who has been a light in all ramifications of life, who possess great light within and shows it so brightly outside. A person who despite the darkness going on around our environment, society and even the world at large, yet still always find a way to spreads light to others, just so they can all find their way.

Need I say more about this man, who has earned his achievements in the most honourable way. He has worked hard with his sweat and blood to get to the peak of his success today. A man who has single-handedly raised a godly and upright generation of right-minded youths, through his own strive to be a significant and lifestyle worthy of emulation.

A good man can never be brought down, it is most important for you to recall that our star personality has built for himself, integrity for years that cannot be dented and images that cannot be washed away so easily by the baseless accusations and malicious lies orchestrated by some certain humans who cannot come to term of how one person can achieve a lot without playing dirty.

Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo isn’t one who just came into the limelight for show-offs, just like any political aspirants who are desperate to campaign through his philanthropy, win the hearts of his people and then make robust political promised that may never see the light of the day only to solicit for their votes.

He has never been one with a hidden agenda. Short cuts are easier and fastest to get to your destination but it cannot keep you there for too long, He has shown to us time and again that taking the long walk to achieve goals may be more difficult and stressful.

Yes, there may be huddles on your way to the top, but you will surely get to your destination safely, and stay there forever. The only difference is just a matter of time. This can be recalled in the step by step positive and consistent commitment shown in his success story as seen below:

Captain Hosa was born into the family of Reverend Robert Amos Okunbo, a clergyman, teacher, and a community leader in Edo state, on the 7th day of January 1958. He had his primary education at the government primary school in Benin City, known as the old Bendel at that time.

He then proceeded to Federal government college, Warri, in 1971, where he sat for his West Africa Examination, and then further pursued his desire to become a pilot at the Nigerian civil aviation training centre in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Due to this burning passion, our young and brave Idahosa Wells Okunbo, at the early age of 21, became a commercial pilot. He attended ACME school of aeronautics, Fort Worth in Texas in the year 1983, where he obtained an air transport pilot license.

At the age of 25, he became a professional commercial pilot and as a result, was rightly made a Captain In 1983. With his consistency, hard work, and dedication to this field, he has logged over 7,000 hours of flight. He served satisfactorily until he retired from piloting at the age of 30.

Mind you, he didn’t quite stop there, he never gave up on his dreams either. It is true what they say that life begins at 30. I stand to be corrected but Captain ideas Wells Okunbor, despite the vices experienced and enjoyed at this age, took another bold step of even more hard work regardless of the “youthful exuberance” by venturing into business.

He has since then until now been extraordinary and tremendously excelled in business over the years from his first establishment of Hoslyn ventures Nigeria, in 1983, He has scanned multiple business sectors such as agro-allied, petroleum, telecommunications, power, real estate, and banking industries.

Further to buttress, this point, is that the business magnate, investor, their philanthropist has positively served Nigeria, in various ways as either a chairman or director on numerous company boards, thereby reducing the high rate of unemployment for the Nigerian youth across the state.

Due to his noble and reoccurring act of outstanding examples, he had won visible awards far and wide for his unrelenting ways of improving the society with no hidden motives or intentions.

For a man like Captain Idahosa wells, Okunbor, his principles and Character that he has built over the years, are of utmost priority to him and that’s a fact that can not be overemphasized.

With all of these notable and well-known facts, it is most unfortunate and underrated to say or wish anything, bad against such a personality, nor try to bring a good man down, and it is highly preposterous and completely bizarre to say that this man has in any way done anything wrong, worthy of hate or irrelevant side talks, meant to bruise his ego and his well commendable attributes and character.

It is unfortunate And indeed it saddens my heart to know that, in today’s world even the good gets prosecuted.

But this is not a surprise to us because if the good lord who had no sin for our sake became sin, came down to earth to give us life everlasting can still be prosecuted, tried, and killed by the same people he had come to save? then, our Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbor can be indeed referred to as not just a nobleman,

but just as an explicit image of Jesus Christ (Christ-like) who despite it all, He rose even more, and it is our utmost prayer that, as you keep showing us that in other that, for light to shine so brightly, darkness must be present, so will you rise far above all your equals and in the midst of all the baseless allegations and negativity anyone tries to spread, regardless of who they are, you will rise even more, so high and stay above only.

In conclusion, I would like to drop a message to all those who try to talk or drag someone down just to gain the satisfaction of seeing them fail, to those who keep hating a good people and their success stories, here is free advice for you, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that no matter the situation”.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: