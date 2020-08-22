Yomi Faparusi: US-based Nigerian running for United States Senate seat

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian based in the United States of America is seeking a seat in the United States Senate at the election that comes up on the 3rd of November 2020.

Ibadan-born Yomi Faparusi Sr. has lived in the States for 23 years and has a passion for grooming the next generation because they are the future of any nation.

Read what he said about himself: “My name is Dr. ‘Yomi Faparusi Sr. and I am running for the U.S. Senate in the state of Tennessee on November 3rd, 2020 as an Independent. I came to the United States in 1997 on political asylum, influenced by patriotism, quest for democracy (“June 12”), agitation against Abacha and dedication to the common man.

I was born in Ibadan and I am of Ekiti descent, specifically Ode-Ekiti in Gbonyin LGA of Ekiti state. I was raised on the University of Ibadan campus where I received my Medical Degree.

In the United States, I received my Jurist Doctorate (JD/law degree) from Widener University School of Law in Wilmington, Delaware graduating with Cum Laude honors, and my PhD in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. Thus, professionally, I am a licensed physician, attorney and a researcher.

I have always been very passionate about grooming the next generation because they are the future of any nation. I believe youth empowerment and entrepreneurship are best achieved with encouraging mentors to give up some time to mentor these youths.

There is no reason why someone has to make the same mistake made by someone older who could give words of wisdom to the youth.

I want a positive voice for all Nigerians- a Nigerian-American elected to the US Senate. I want to show that you can seek public office as an American of Nigerian or African descent and make a positive impact on the future of the United States and the world as a whole. I want to make being Nigerian-American, a thing of pride again.”

