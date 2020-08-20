World breastfeeding week: Why some mothers don’t nurse — Paediatrician           

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Ajumobi

Dr. Nkiruka Asumah, a Paediatrician for over three decades was Head, Paediatrics Department at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lagos; and presently Consultant Paediatrician and Partner at Paelon Memorial Hospital, V.I., Lagos.

As the world annually dedicates the first week of August to increasing public awareness on breastfeeding, WO speaks with Dr. Asumah as she reveals why newborn mothers may be worried about breastfeeding their babies especially in the first week of life; benefits of breastfeeding and reasons nutrition and health status of mothers have an effect on the quality of breastfeeding. Excerpts:

Why the consistent advocacy for breastfeeding despite the alternatives that can help mother and child in this age?

Breast milk is specifically made for the human newborn. Mothers should take advantage of the colostrums, which is the initial sticky yellow milk that is produced from the breast the first few days after birth.

It contains anti-infective properties and helps to build up the immune system. It creates a tough coating for the baby’s stomach and intestines and encourages the passage of the dark sticky stools (meconium) that baby passes out in the first few days of life.

It also contains protein, salts, fats, and vitamins. It is easily digestible and it is even recommended for premature babies as soon as possible after birth, a drop can be placed in the baby’s mouth.

Breast milk contains antibodies and reduces the risk of respiratory illnesses in the newborn. Research also shows that children who are breastfed later grow up to be more intelligent than others who are not.

Everything requires hard work. If you are determined and you know the benefits especially in this time of technology where you can access information, breastfeeding will be easy and enjoyable. Once you are aware, you will know that breastfeeding is enough to sustain your baby at least for the first 6 months. You can’t rule out that some new mothers are worried and so our duty is to explain to them. That is why it is important to attend antenatal clinics.

The greatest thing is that breastfeeding reduces the risk of allergies and reduces respiratory illness.

What about mothers who don’t give their babies breast milk because their babies refuse to take it?

A lot of these mothers are new mothers, especially the first week when they find out that breast milk is not really flowing that well. In this first week, mothers should realize that baby sleeps most of the time and the little milk they take for the size of their stomach at that time is enough.

As the milk flows more, the stomach expands and it’s able to absorb more. The sooner the baby is breastfed, (we recommend that within the first 30 minutes after birth), the more successful the outcome. Babies are born knowing how to suck. It is not an acquired reflex. It is a survival reflex.

When a mother does not get enough rest too, it may affect breastfeeding. Mothers need to get enough rest. When a baby is born, as a mother you have to adjust your lifestyle to suit the baby because babies will not sleep through the night as parents do.

Babies need to wake up to feed but you find out that during the day, they can sleep for 3 hours and that’s when mothers should rest and relax. It is the colostrum that flows out first and because it is of small volume mothers assume it is inadequate.

There are also some mothers who have flat nipples and for the baby to grasp it, the baby gets frustrated. This problem can be addressed during antenatal visits to the hospital and mother advised appropriately by the doctor who will check and show them what they will do to be able to tease out the nipple.

Once a mother starts the baby with a bottle, the baby may become used to the plastic teat and when they are put to the breast, they may not take it.

Is expressing breast milk for babies good?

The idea is to give breast milk direct but if for some reason you cannot give direct, express it; it’s still the breast milk. The benefits are still there in the breast milk. The more you breastfeed, the more the body produces milk just like the law of demand and supply.

So if a child is not breastfed for a while, the body automatically turns off supply after a few weeks. Babies should be put to the breast soon after delivery even if delivered via cesarean section. Most mothers now receive spinal anesthesia so they are awake and can breastfeed. Surgery should not be a deterrent for breastfeeding.

What are the advantages of breastfeeding to the mother?

You are carrying your baby, you are feeding your baby, your baby is looking at you and there is bonding. Breastfeeding helps with the involution of the uterus. Workout may be needed to achieve a flat abdomen that was stretched by the pregnancy.

According to reports, nutrition, and the health status of a mother have a direct effect on the quality of her breast milk?

If you eat well, you will be healthy. Someone who eats a balanced diet is healthier than someone who does not.

Even when she is on medication, she has to be sure it will not harm the baby.

What are the most important nutrients for a nursing mother?

There is no special food. Mothers should eat properly, and eat healthily. If you have always been eating healthy, you don’t need to change.

Do you think mothers nowadays can breastfeed babies till age 2?

After the first 6 months, you need to supplement breast milk because breast milk alone will not sustain adequate growth after 6 months. Children can take milk for a long time, but it’s not milk that is their main meal. So, after six months, add complementary foods like cereals but it does not mean you stop breastfeeding at six months.

2020 World Breastfeeding theme is, “Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet”; what are your thoughts on this?

A very good theme I can say because healthy human beings will support a healthy planet. Breastfeeding is natural, cheap, easily available, does not require measurement or reconstitution, has no additives or preservatives. It is what nature intended. There is little or no excuse for a healthy mother not to breastfeed her baby.

As the world celebrates breastfeeding week, in your capacity, what do you say to the mothers?

Mothers, especially first-time ones, should not be discouraged. Many Nigerian mothers are surrounded by relatives and friends with multiple and varied advice and instructions which can be confusing and overwhelming for the new mothers.

Some relatives insist on age-old practices while some feel breast milk is not enough because the child is always crying. I do tell mothers/parents that their newborn has only one means of communication which is crying.

When the baby cries, it might be because the baby needs a nappy change or the baby is uncomfortable or the baby just wants to be cuddled. So it is for the mother/parents to interpret that cry. If a baby that is fed well cries after 10 minutes, then, it is not likely to be because of hunger.

Parents should check for some other cause. Parents will know what to do to soothe the baby. Feeding newborns with breast milk is being encouraged worldwide. Nigeria cannot be an exception.

Abroad, there are provisions of breast milk in breast milk banks for mothers who cannot use their breast to breastfeed. The milk is screened and confirmed to strict regulations.

Does breast milk influence the character of a baby later in life?

Character is influenced by one’s genetic make-up and environmental influence. Breastfed children have been shown to be more intelligent but intelligence and character are not the same things.

A breastfed baby is a happy, healthy one who is given a head start early in life.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: