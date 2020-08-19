Workers rescued after 47 hours in collapsed railway tunnel

Kindly Share This Story:

Four workers have been rescued after being trapped for 47 hours after a collapse at a railway tunnel construction site, office of the Pu’er municipal government said on Wednesday.

The collapse happened on Monday in Pu’er City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The construction project of Wanggang Mountain Tunnel located in Mojiang County, is being undertaken by China Railway 16th Bureau Group Co. Ltd.

According to office of the Pu’er municipal government, more than 300 personnel from emergency management, public security, and firefighting departments, among others, were involved in the rescue.

All four rescued workers have been sent to hospital and are currently in a stable condition. (Xinhua/NAN)

