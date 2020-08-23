Workers accuse UNDP Nigerian Rep of ditching locals over expatriates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Workers at the Nigerian office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have accused their Nigerian representative of clannishness in staff recruitment.

The staff members allege that Muhamed Yahya, the UNDP Nigeria Representative places clan loyalty over expertise and competence at the UN agency office.

Some of the employees who spoke to Vanguard and pleaded anonymity said these incidents surfaced following Yahya’s redeployment Addis Ababa to Nigeria as Resident Representative in June 2019.

According to them, schedules meant for the national employees have been taken away and reassigned international staff, most of whom he brought along with him during his deployment.

They said: “This is not an easy time for UNDP Nigeria as the current management is discriminating against Nigerian employees in an unprecedented manner.”

The sources further accused Yahya of lacking experience, capacity, maturity, leadership skills and exposure required to manage UNDP office in the capacity he is serving.

They added that when Yahya assumed duty, “he came with a retinue of staff for his previous post possibly to assist him in settling down in his new job but that trend continued.

“He has perfected the appointments of some of these staff while the processes to confirm others are still ongoing.”

Yahya was also accused of preference for international staff at detriment of national employees.

“Our office is more populated now than ever before with international staff, who Yahya is using to perform critical projects and programmes in place of locally recruited staff and in total negligence to UNDP established standard”, the alleged.

The management of UN COVID-19 Response Programme funded by the donors led by the European Union (EU) to support Nigerian government’s efforts at mitigating the impacts of Corona Virus pandemic was cited to substantiate their claims.

“The UNDP core team managing the COVID-19 programme has no national staff, yet, they will be made to account in event of any audit or even if the international staff are reassigned or get new appointments elsewhere. It is therefore a bad precedent to us.”

According to them, issues in the office particularly those that concern them are decided without their input.

“They only disclose their decisions at monthly staff meetings”, the source stated.

As part of the efforts to further diminish national staff, office partitioning were dismantled, subjecting national staff to a general office, irrespective of their positions.

“The office partitioning further espoused the management’s discriminatory and racist policy against national staff who were told that no national staff would be provided with an enclosed office.

“It was pathetic to note that previously closed offices of national staff were dismantled and the staff now sit in open spaces without recourse to strategic functions they perform, health condition especially with respect to COVID-19, psychological and emotional stress of the staff.”

The sources held that such a decision violates the official hierarchy and the office organogram.

“As part of the exclusion policy that manifests his disdain for national staff, Yahya has not convoked expanded Senior Management Team (SMT) meeting since he took over as the Resident Representative of UNDP Nigeria.

It was also gathered that Yahya has made the working environment volatile and unconducive for work.

“Staff are now cautious of their interactions as the Resident Representative has infiltrated UNDP offices including Sub-Office in Maiduguri with his cronies, who now act as spies on the local employees.

“If not for COVID-19, which as reduced activities in the office, the uneasy calm pervading the Abuja office would have burst long ago. Except remedial action is taken, you will see what will happen when the office begins full operations.”

They also flayed the Resident Representative over his penchant to appoint his cronies as staff.

“He disengaged the UNDP Communication Specialist in a questionable manner to pave way for his favourite, whom he brought from Kenya on detail assignment in Nigeria.

“Another instance was the recent appointment of his friend who is grossly unqualified for the job in terms of requisite experience, knowledge, capacity and technical know-how, as the Early Recovery and Livelihood Specialist in a most unethical circumstance.

“Yahya has huge appetite for converting local positions into International Positions, thus depriving Nigerians of their rights to employment.

“Before his arrival in Nigeria, the number of International Staff were below 10 including those in Maiduguri Sub-office but the number has doubled as he preferred working with international personnel.

“He has no regard for national staff and such, he treats them with derision.”

According to the sources, Yahya was the most unqualified for the job but was offered the post and which he is currently abusing through his closeness to the Africa Regional Bureau Director, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa.

“Yahya was doing all these because he felt he may never be challenged and even if he is challenged, the case would be suppressed because of his closeness to the powers that be.

We are therefore using this medium to call on the UNDP to intervene in the situation.

And when contacted, Yahya expressed surprise that the aggrieved party failed to explore internal mechanism which include staff association before going to the press.

Describing the issue as international management affairs, he held that the internal investigative process is capable and independent enough to handle such matter but he had no problem if the media find the issue relevant.

“We work for a big organization. There is an internal system and independent investigation system in place such as Staff Association to report such allegations to”, Yahya said.

