Woman burns 8-year-old nephew’s buttocks, back over N50 groundnut

Calabar— THE backside of an eight-year-old boy(names withheld) has been burnt and scarred with iron by his aunt because he ate the N50 groundnut she left in the house.

The incident, Vanguard gathered, happened at Anantigha, Calabar South on Sunday, when the victim’s aunty returned from Sunday service to discover that the boy had eaten the N50 groundnut.

Vanguard gathered that after questioning the boy, she plugged an electric iron and used it to burn his back and buttocks, and then starved him.

It was also discovered that it was not the first time she was doing such to the boy since he started living with her about three years ago, as old scars were still visible on his burnt fingers.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, the Principal Counsel, Basic Rights Initiative, James Ibor Esq., said they received a call from Girl Power Initiative, GPI, about a lady who had been assaulting her nephew with hot iron, burning stove and other hot objects.

According to Ibor, she plugged an electric iron and burnt the boys back and buttocks because he ate the N50 left-over groundnut and that was not the first time that such was happening.

His words: “From what the boy has told us, which is also very visible, he has been tortured and traumatised, and the boy is in serious pains. From here we are taking him to a medical facility where he can get adequate care.

“We have written to the Police and the state Ministry of Humanities and Social Welfare to enable us take good care of him in our own shelter home, because we cannot allow the child to go back to the aunty again.

“We have also invited the father, because the mother is late. Further actions can be taken as he and two of his siblings live with the said aunty.

“It is unfortunate that this kind of dastardly act and injury can be inflicted on a child. Even if he ate the groundnut, there is no justification for this kind of wickedness.”

