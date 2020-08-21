Woman allegedly confined for three days by husband found dead in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The corpse of a woman (identity undisclosed) allegedly locked up in a solitary room for three days by husband in Mariri Quarters in Kano Metropolis have been uncovered.

Security operatives uncovered the corpse following a tip-off by neighbours who perceived offensive odours from the decomposing body.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the development.

DSP Haruna stated that investigation has been launched into the matter.

Meanwhile, the corpse was said to have been evacuated to the mortuary.

