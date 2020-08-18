Woman, 33, docked over alleged assault

Kindly Share This Story:

A 33-year-old woman, Basirat Babatunde, on Tuesday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, for allegedly assaulting a man.

Babatunde, whose address was not provided, was charge with assault and unlawful interference.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.12 at about 3 p.m. at No 264, Shagamu Road, by Farm Settlement, Odogunyan, Ikorodu.

READ ALSO :

Famuyiwa said that the defendant assaulted one Alhaji Kamorudeen Lamina by slapping him on his face and giving him a first blow on the chest.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 172, 172 and 340 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr B. A,.Sonuga, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate added that the address of the defendant must be verified, and adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 340 prescribes three years imprisonment, while section 172 stipulates one year jail term if found guilty. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: