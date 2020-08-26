Wolves place faith in youth for 2020/21 NPFL season

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Warri Wolves would be advancing the building of their squad around young players scouted from the club’s academy and other grassroot teams.

Moses Etu, the club’s General Manager spoke of the policy they adopted last season and which he pointed out got them results away to established sides like Kano Pillars, Akwa United, Sunshine Stars and MFM.

While admitting that some of the players groomed last season have been lured away by richer clubs, Etu noted that it’s a common trend in football business for players to seek greener pastures.

Likening players to commercial assets, Etu declared, “we are surely going to see new faces. Players are like prostitutes but I know that soldiers go and come but barrack remains. With our performance, last season, clubs with fat pockets are seriously after my players and we are also after some players. I cannot mention names now because we are still negotiating with them”

Reiterating their resolve to build a squad of young players, the Warri Wolves General Manager quipped, “We will go for young players who would be hungry to make names for themselves. At Wolves, we are used to that because we have realized that names ordinarily don’t play football.

“We did it last season, won two away and drew four away against highly-rated clubs away like Kano Pillars, Akwa United, Sunshine Stars and MFM. So we look forward to rattling some of them this time also”, Etu said boastfully.

He would also lament the toil the COVID 19 pandemic has taken on their overall plans, saying, “It has really affected us especially with our players scattered all over the country which has made it difficult to monitor them.

But we cannot flout the order of the Federal Government banning football activities. So far, the Technical Adviser who is in Benue has sent his training programme but we cannot implement it effectively now.

Etu also spoke on the club’s plans to secure certification for the season in line with the Club Licensing Regulations, noting that Wolves are no strangers to the process.

“We are not new to any aspect of Club Licensing. I don’t need to set up a committee but we are working as a team the same way we implement other programs of the club.

“So far, we have inspected the facilities and discovered that our medical equipment are intact. We have contacted the necessary agencies like the Police, the Fire Service and others and we are working towards meeting the requirement. Our two ambulances vehicles are in satisfactory condition and we are only looking forward to the testing of players and officials when the go-ahead is given”

Etu revealed that the club had begun clearing outstanding payables to players and expressed optimism that with funds already made available to the club, it will have a healthy financial report.

