Woli Arole’s ‘The Call’ hits Netflix

After a well-deserved success in its first-ever outing at the cinemas, Woli Arole’s movie “The Call” surpassed all expectations at the box office.

Though still perceived a rookie in Filmmaking, Woli Arole was already on the verge of making his second cinema movie “The Bind” before the Covid-19 pandemic altered his plans.

On the 27th of July 2020, he stamped his name in the sands of time in the Nigerian movie industry as his first movie made its appearance on the world-renowned platform Netflix and within three days the movie is already topping charts on the platform.

Accompanied by stellar reviews on the acting, sound and cinematography, the work truly speaks for itself. With a cast including Hafeez Oyetoro (Saka), Samuel Ajibola (Spiff), Kevin Ikeduba, Damilare Osundare (Asiricomedy), and production crew like James Abinibi, Olojede Felix, Taiwo Adeleye the movie is definitely worth the time and expertise.

