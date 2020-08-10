Breaking News
With 290 new cases, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop

COVID-19 cases, NCDC

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s COVID-19 new infection rate has continued to drop as the country, on Monday, reported 290 new cases of coronavirus.

Nigeria Disease Control Centre, NCDC, also recorded five additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 950.

Out of the 290 new cases reported in 16 states of the federation, Lagos and Plateau had 82 each.

The others are Oyo-19, FCT-18, Edo-16, Kaduna-15, Enugu-9, Ogun-9, Kano-8, Kwara-8, Cross River-5, Ondo-5, Rivers-5, Ekiti-4, Imo-3 and Borno-2.

According to NCDC, Nigeria now has 46,867 confirmed cases; 33,346 discharged and 950 deaths.

VANGUARD

