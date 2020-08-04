Wike’s Aggressive Urban Renewal: Opposition criticism sheer malice ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

….Says Wike’s legacy will permeate entire Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said opposition critics against Governor Nyesom Wike for alleged concentration of infrastructural development in Port Harcourt capital city in Rivers state were being malicious from sheer resolve not to see anything good in his success.

Chairman PDP, Rivers state, Desmond Akaror, said the Governor rather deserves commendation and patience from Rivers people, as he lives up to his campaign promises of leaving a legacy of massive urban renewal to restore Port Harcourt Garden City status and general transformation across the state even under the stress of COVID-19.

Akawor, in a statement released by Sydney Gbara, Publicity Secretary of Rivers PDP, stated: “The commitment to state development, especially the state capital despite economic downturn occasioned countrywide by ravaging COVID-19 is a clear testament that the Governor is truly building for posterity in line with his campaign promises.

“The construction of fourth fly-over at GRA Junction plus dualization of Mummy B to Stadium Road, dualization of Tombia Street adjoining Ikwerre Road and expansion of Rumuola Flyover are all aimed at easing traffic pains being experienced due to influx of people into the city.

“Criticism by the opposition that projects are being concentrated in Port Harcourt is out of hatred and resolve not to see anything good in present government in the state. They have forgotten the socioeconomic benefits of a well-planned road network to an ever-expanding oil hub as Port Harcourt.

“Apart from the aesthetics it brings to the capital city, it also eases the movement of goods and services within the city and from the rural to urban centres, thereby boosting social and commercial activities.”

He reminded the critics that, “Lagos state development that has overlapped into Ogun was achieved through consistent urban renewal by successive administrations. Governor Wike is laying a proper foundation for the success of his programme.

“And he’s doing so without going into wasteful ventures. Rivers people should, therefore, be patient and give the Governor the necessary cooperation in his quest to transform Rivers into beauty to behold.”

