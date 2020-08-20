Wike declares N50m endowment for late Media Aide’s children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Thursday endowed children of his late Media Assistant, Simeon Nwakaudu, with N50 million.

Wike, at the Umuanya Ogbodikwu, Umuahia South Local Government Area, Abia State, funeral for the Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media, said the endowment fund was to assist training and welfare of the children.

The Governor, represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Chukwuemeka Woke, noted that the Abia state born SSA, late Nwakaudu, sacrificed his time, energy and life to the service of Rivers State.

He described Nwakaudu as “bold, brilliant and insightful while informing and disseminating government policies and programmes.

He did not also forget his colleagues in the journalism profession, ensuring there was no friction between the government and the media in the country.”

Wike assured the Nwakaudu family of his commitment to ensuring that the relationship that existed between him and his late media aide continues to flourish.

Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), represented by the Chairman, Port Harcourt Correspondents Chapel, Chief Ernest Chinwo, said the union lost a thoroughbred professional in Nwakaudu whose valuable contribution to the journalism profession, he noted, would be greatly missed.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Monica Nwakaudu described the death of her husband as unexpected and a big blow to the family.

Chief E.O Nwakaudu expressed the Nwakaudu family’s gratitude to the Rivers State Government for the support given as Pastor Innocent Aleke of City of Faith Ministry International admonished guests to live good lives in a funeral sermon titled “Prepare to Die”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: