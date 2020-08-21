Why we are distributing free books to Nigerians – Yahaya-Kwande

Kindly Share This Story:

Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, the founder of Yahaya Kwande Foundation (YKF) has said that the Foundation’s initiative of distributing free books to Nigerians is borne out of the need to bring the joy of reading to many families, who might otherwise have no access to books, thereby, offering them the opportunity to improve their lives.

The Foundation, he said, has delivered 800 books to two orphanages, one school and one prison.

Explaining the reason behind the inclusion of prison inmates as beneficiaries of the gesture, he said that studies that have shown that book reading in prison could be therapeutic, help give the inmates hope, educate and motivate them to explore new ventures in life.

He stated that reading can reduce stress and minimize the occurrence of violence and suicide.

According to him, the aim of the Foundation is to give inmates, who have served their terms and are set free, a new mentality about the importance of life and freedom.

READ ALSO:

Besides, he said that the initiative would prepare the inmates to work to be functioning members of their society, contributors to the community and good role models to their friends and families.

“We buy books from Spine and Label bookstores Abuja and partner with them to select books of various genres and curricula for the users’ needs.

“So far, we have delivered 800 books to two orphanages, one school and one prison. Our next delivery is planned for a Benue prison, a school in Abuja and another orphanage.

“We have also made contact with publishers abroad in order to import thousands of books to carry out this project across the country,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: